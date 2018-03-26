Martin City Brewing Company will open new restaurant in former Pizzabella space

Coming up on a year since Pizzabella stopped operating at Mission Farms, a popular south Kansas City brewery and restaurant is planning to open in the space.

Martin City Brewing Company confirmed on its Facebook page last week that it would be opening its second restaurant location in the Mission Farms spot.

The original Martin City operation opened in 2011. The owners purchased a building across the street from the brewpub in 2012, and in early 2014 started running the current Martin City Pizza & Taproom and adjacent brewery.

The new Mission Farms operation will largely mirror the original, with pizzas, sandwiches and salads on the menu. The taproom will feature Martin City’s own brews, from bold (and alcohol-heavy) offerings like the Bourbon Barrel Aged Big Boy Stout to lighter fare, like the 4.8 percent ABV Yoga Pants.

The owners are shooting for an opening in mid-May.