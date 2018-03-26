Ed Eilert announces he’s seeking a 3rd term as Johnson County chair

A day ahead of delivering the annual State of the County address, Johnson County board chair Ed Eilert announced he is seeking a third term as the top elected official here.
Eilert has been a fixture in Johnson County politics for more than four decades, starting as a city councilman in Overland Park and then spending 24 years as that city’s mayor. He was elected to the board of county commissioners as the representative for the 4th district in 2007. In 2010, he defeated incumbent county chair Annabeth Surbaugh for his first term in that office.
Eilert’s announcement is below:
Johnson County is a great place to live. I look forward to continue serving Johnson County residents as Chairman of the Johnson County Commission.USA Today has recognized Johnson County as one of the 25 Best Counties in the nation to live, out of more 3.000 counties. We should all be proud of that designation.
Maintaining low property tax rates while investing for our future is a top priority. Initial planning and design for the new courthouse approved by voters is nearing completion, with groundbreaking this summer. This major construction project will require a continued high level of management and oversight. The coroner facility is in the planning stage.
Human services such as our mental health agency, programs for our senior citizens and support for our special needs population through Johnson County Developmental Supports help make our county a special place. Our parks, libraries, emergency medical service (Med-Act) and a strong commitment to public safety all contribute to our quality of life.
I’m excited about being a part of the future of our county. It would be my honor to serve the residents of Johnson County an additional term as County Chair.