Ed Eilert announces he’s seeking a 3rd term as Johnson County chair

A day ahead of delivering the annual State of the County address, Johnson County board chair Ed Eilert announced he is seeking a third term as the top elected official here.

Eilert has been a fixture in Johnson County politics for more than four decades, starting as a city councilman in Overland Park and then spending 24 years as that city’s mayor. He was elected to the board of county commissioners as the representative for the 4th district in 2007. In 2010, he defeated incumbent county chair Annabeth Surbaugh for his first term in that office.

Eilert’s announcement is below: