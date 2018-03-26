Briefly noted: Shawnee police investigate shots fired

Shawnee police looking for suspect after shots fired at apartment. Shawnee police say they are investigating shots fired at the Midland Court Apartments early Sunday morning. After getting calls reporting the sounds of gunfire around 1:30 a.m., they arrived on the scene in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Rd., just off Shawnee Mission Parkway. The officers identified bullet holes in an apartment building and a vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported. The Johnson County Crime Lab is processing evidence from the scene.

Prairie Village Citizen Survey now open online. After mailing a hard copy of the survey to 3,000 Prairie Village households that were randomly selected, the city has posted an online version of the data collection tool for all residents who are interested to fill out. The survey asks residents to rate their satisfaction with city services like police protection, trash collection and codes enforcement, as well as about priorities for the coming years. You can view the survey here.

Harvard law professor to lecture on justice issues at JCCC Wednesday. Ronald Sullivan, professor at Harvard Law School and founder of the Jamestown Project at Yale University, will lecture on the topic “Justice is a Decision,” at Johnson County Community College at 11 a.m. this Wednesday, March 28 in the Polsky Theater. Sullivan’s lecture is sponsored by the English/Journalism Common Read committee in support of this year’s book, Just Mercy by Bryan Stephenson. The talk is free and open to the public.