Briefly noted: Indian Hills students walk out of class for gun reform; Mission to honor Rushton 5th grader’s Arbor Day design

Indian Hills students walk out of class in call for gun reform. Students from Indian Hills Middle School walked out of class Thursday for 17 minutes from 11:17 to 11:34 a.m. to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month. The student lined Mission Road, holding up signs calling for gun control and school safety measures. The school did not sanction the walkout, but worked with student leaders to ensure it took place during the daily period where no students have academic classes. Many Shawnee Mission students are participating in the March for Our Lives KC event to be held at Theis Park Saturday.

Rushton 5th Grader to be honored by Mission for winning Arbor Day design competition. Rushton Elementary 5th grader Affan Ansair will be honored by the city of Mission today as part of its annual Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony. Ansair’s design for an Arbor Day poster on the theme Kansas Trees are Terrific — and Energy Wise, won the statewide contest with more than 1,000 entries. At a ceremony today, Mission will honor Ansair with the planting of a Brandywine Maple donated by the Kansas Nursery and Landscape Association and a Wildfire Black Gum donated by the Kansas Forest Service.