Briefly noted: School safety forum set for tonight, JoCo to unveil updated courthouse concepts

March 22, 2018

Shawnee Mission Director of Safety and Security John Douglass will be among the participants in tonight’s forum on school safety at the Center for Academic Achievement.

Forum on school safety coming to Shawnee Mission admin building tonight. KCUR’s Kyle Palmer will moderate a forum on school safety following the killing of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month. The forum will take place at the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement (8200 W. 71st Street in Overland Park) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight. Shawnee Mission Director of Safety and Security John Douglass will be among the participants, as will a SM Northwest student, an SM East teacher, and a physician from UMKC.

JoCo to unveil updated concepts for courthouse design. Members of the Johnson County Department of Facilities Management this afternoon will unveil new schematic designs for the $200 million county courthouse project. The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. in the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe.

