Briefly noted: School safety forum set for tonight, JoCo to unveil updated courthouse concepts

Forum on school safety coming to Shawnee Mission admin building tonight. KCUR’s Kyle Palmer will moderate a forum on school safety following the killing of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month. The forum will take place at the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement (8200 W. 71st Street in Overland Park) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight. Shawnee Mission Director of Safety and Security John Douglass will be among the participants, as will a SM Northwest student, an SM East teacher, and a physician from UMKC.

JoCo to unveil updated concepts for courthouse design. Members of the Johnson County Department of Facilities Management this afternoon will unveil new schematic designs for the $200 million county courthouse project. The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. in the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe.