Briefly noted: One week left to file appraisal appeals; Easter bunny coming to Corinth Saturday; MoveOn hosting gun violence forum tonight

March 28 is the deadline to appeal 2018 appraisals. Residents interested in appealing their 2018 home valuation by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office have one week left to file. Appraisal appeals must be submitted to the Appraiser’s Office by Wednesday, March 28. You can find out more about the appeal process here.

Easter Bunny to make appearance at Corinth Square Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be on hand at Corinth Square in Prairie Village Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to the chance for kids to meet the bunny and get their pictures taken, the event will have a petting zoo, milk and cheese tastings from Shatto, and games.

Johnson County MoveOn hosting forum on gun violence tonight. The Johnson County chapter of MoveOn will be hosting a town hall event tonight on gun violence. Speakers will include Loren Stanton from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; Rep. Cindy Holscher; and SMSD board member Heather Ousley. The event is set for 7 to 9 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church (9400 Pflumm in Lenexa).