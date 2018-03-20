Briefly noted: PV citizen survey asks about council pay, SM Northwest grad wins NCAA DIII title, FDA lab coming to Lenexa

Prairie Village citizen survey asks residents to rate services, priorities. Prairie Village residents have received a survey from the ETC Institute in their mailboxes in recent days that asks them to rate their satisfaction with the city’s services as well as their priorities for the city moving forward. The council will use the results to help guide their agenda setting and future planning. It includes specific questions about how the city should address the “teardown/rebuild” wave, and whether there is support for the idea of paying members of the council and the mayor. The city council approved the spending of approximately $15,000 to have the survey administered.

Former SM Northwest student Dylan Dirks on NCAA DIII championship team. Former SM Northwest student Dylan Dirks was part of the Nebraska Wesleyan team that defeated Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the NCAA Division III title game in Virginia over the weekend. [Kansas City prep stars shine in NCAA Division III hoops championship — KCTV]

FDA moving lab to new site in Lenexa. The Kansas City Business Journal reports that the Food and Drug Administration will move its Lenexa field laboratory about a mile from its current location at 11630 W. 80th Street to a new $48 million facility in the Pine Ridge Business Park at 10749 W. 84th Street. [Site of planned $48M FDA lab identified — Kansas City Business Journal]