Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Northeast Johnson County reps vote for unsuccessful effort to debate Medicaid expansion . All but three member of the Shawnee Mission area’s Kansas House delegation voted against a motion that stopped debate of an amendment that would have expanded Medicaid in the state. Reps. Randy Powell and Jan Kessinger voted in favor of stopping debate on the amendment. Reps. Stephanie Clayton, Tom Cox, Cindy Neighbor, Jarrod Ousley, Brett Parker, Jerry Stogsdill, Melissa Rooker, Cindy Holscher and Nancy Lusk all voted to proceed with debate. Rep. Linda Gallagher did not vote.

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

Overland Park man charged with arson in Cedar Crest apartment fire. An Overland Park man has been charged with one count of arson and one count of aggravated arson in connection with a blaze at the Cedar Creek apartments on 91st Street last week. Darian Deron Patrick Mitchell is said to have started the blaze […]

This article is available to subscribers. Click here to login or get access.