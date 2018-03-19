After 30 years, Panzon’s closes abruptly in Lenexa — but management says ‘new future’ awaits

A popular Mexican eatery that had been doing business in Lenexa for nearly three decades abruptly closed its doors over the weekend.

Patrons trying to enter Panzon’s at 8710 Lackman found a note in the door informing them that the restaurant was closed “indefinitely” due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, the note hinted that the restaurant may be reopening at some point.

“Please be patient for a new future Panzons and we will keep you posted,” the note reads.

Panzon’s opened in 1990 and had a loyal following among a group of regulars. It was known for its Tex-Mex platters featuring burritos, enchiladas and tacos as well as a wide selection of tequilas.