Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What’s behind rise in unaffiliated voters in Johnson County?

In the year that followed the inauguration of Donald Trump, the Johnson County Election Office saw the number of unaffiliated voters grow faster than any other category.

A total of 5,575 of the approximately 8,600 voters added to county rolls between February 2017 and February 2018 were unaffiliated voters. By contract, the Democratic party added 2,157 voters and the Republican party added 637 voters.

University of Kansas Political Science Professor Patrick Miller said the trend is not unique to Johnson County — or particularly surprising.

“It would probably be a misread to say that an increase in Unaffiliated voters reflects greater centrism or a rejection of parties or the Rs per se. Rather, it more likely reflects the politics of Millennials: left leaning but alienated from established institutions,” Miller said on Twitter. “This fits the bigger change seen nationally. Suburbia is becoming swing territory since college educated whites have been trending D since 2000, and young voters are more likely to live in urban to suburban areas (eg, JoCo inside 435). Meanwhile, rural America is trending R.”

What do you make of the upward trend in the number of unaffiliated voters in Johnson County? Who stands to gain and lose the most from the changes?