Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Submissions period now open for Congressional Art Competition. Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office announced this week that it is now accepting entries from high school students for this year’s Congressional Art Competition. The submission period will be open through Friday, April 13. An Arts Advisory Committee of Third District residents will consider the entries and select a winner to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. You can find more info on the competition here.

Senate rejects gun-control measure supported by Bollier. The Kansas Senate on Thursday rejected a slew of gun control measures, including giving law enforcement the ability to remove guns from people who exhibit signs of being a threat to themselves or family members. [Kansas Senate repels volley of gun-control measures — Topeka Capital-Journal]