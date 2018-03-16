Following Sprint layoff announcement, Kansas agencies arrange tech job fair in Lenexa

Following the announcement that Sprint would be laying off hundreds of employees in the coming weeks, the Kansas Department of Commerce, KANSASWORKS and Workforce Partnership are organizing a fair to connect skilled technology workers with openings in the Johnson County market and beyond.

“There are currently over 6,000 technology-related jobs in Kansas, and 3,690 of those are within a 25-mile radius of Overland Park,” Robert North, Interim Secretary for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said in the announcement. “We know there are an abundance of opportunities in Kansas for technology professionals, and this job fair will provide a great opportunity to match Kansas employers with the skilled and valuable employees they need to fill their crucial positions.”

The groups say the fair will be targeted at the displaced Sprint employees, but also anyone looking to make connections with tech-oriented employers in the state.

The fair will take place from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the Johnson County Workforce Center, 8535 Bluejacket St., Lenexa.

The state is also accepting applications for employers who want to take part in the event. There is space for up to 30 companies. Companies interested in participating can contact Lars Leininger, Director of Business Services with Workforce Partnership, at 913-553-7709 or [email protected]. The Workforce Partnership has also set up a page where companies can register online.