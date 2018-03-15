Thank You to our 1,643 subscribers

Westwood couple bring their popular Ginger Sue’s restaurant close to home with new location on 47th

Posted by Jay Senter  · March 15, 2018 8:19 am · Comments

Photo courtesy Ginger Sue’s.

Ginger Fuller and David Bradley have lived in Westwood for the past 16 years. But their first foray into the restaurant world was in Liberty, Mo., — Fuller’s hometown — back in 2007.

With the success of that original Ginger Sue’s restaurant, they added locations in Lee’s Summit and Olathe. But, says Bradley, they always hoped they’d be able to set up shop close to home as well.

That dream has become a reality.

The couple’s newest location, in the Northwood Shopping Center on 47th Avenue, opened in late February.

“We always wanted to open here, but every time we looked, there really wasn’t a good space available,” Bradley said. “When they refaced this center, we said now’s the time.”

Their fourth Ginger Sue’s offers breakfast and lunch items from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. All menu items are available throughout the day.

Ginger Sue’s is known for “bruncheonette” fare that puts twists on classic dishes. They offer traditional eggs benedict, but also versions featuring crab or salmon. The restaurant has a selection of pancakes and french toast dishes, as well as a popular signature bacon that features ground pepper, sugar and rosemary.

“Everything’s prepared here on site,” he said.

The restaurant offers a selection of specialty coffee drinks as well as smoothies, too.

Bradley also stressed that Ginger Sue’s is happy to make modifications to meet dietary need.

 

“We’re really good at egg white omelets,” he said.

 

