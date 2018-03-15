Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee soliciting entries to “Mayor for a Day” contest. Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler is challenging 7th graders in the city to submit a video giving their ideas for improving citizen engagement. The winner will get the chance to shadow Distler and see what it’s like to be mayor. The videos should be one minute long, and will be judged on “creativity, clarity, sincerity of thought, understanding of city services, and proper use of grammar.” The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 13.

Merriam offering curbside limb pick up next week. The city of Merriam will offer curbside pick up of tree limbs to residents March 19 through 23. Residents should have limbs at the curb by 7 a.m. March 19 to ensure crews get them. “Any limbs, sticks, or brush larger than a pencil will be collected. Anything smaller should be placed in yard waste bags for disposal by your trash collection service,” said the city. [Citywide Spring Tree Limb Pickup Begins March 19 — City of Merriam]