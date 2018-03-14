Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

KCUR and Shawnee Mission organizing community forum on keeping schools safe. KCUR and the Shawnee Mission School District are organizing a forum event on keeping schools safe as questions mount about what efforts communities can take following the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. KCUR’s Kyle Palmer will moderate the forum, and Shawnee Mission director of safety and security John Douglass will be a panelist. The panel will also feature a student and a teacher. The forum will be Thursday, March 22 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. You can register here.

Roeland Park anti-discrimination ordinance battle featured in new book on LGBT rights in Kansas. KCUR reporter and former Pitch editor C.J. Janovy’s new book No Place Like Home tells stories of the fight for LGBT rights across the state of Kansas, and Roeland Park’s months-long battle over an anti-discrimination ordinance is among the cases she explores. [C.J. Janovy’s No Place Like Home unearths the forgotten stories of the fight for LGBT rights in Kansas — The Pitch]

Family of Prairie Village man who died after incident on airplane files case against Southwestt. The family of a Prairie Village man who died after he hit a cabin wall during landing on a flight last year has filed a lawsuit Southwest Airlines. The suit claims that Southwest employees had not properly secured a seatbelt on the wheelchair that Eugene Dreyer, 81, was seated in. Dreyer became unrestrained during the landing and “flew forward into the bulkhead wall.” He died about two months later. His family claims the death was a direct result of the injuries he suffered. [Lawsuit: Southwest staff didn’t properly buckle disabled man, causing injury, death — Kansas City Star]