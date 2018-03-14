New rankings say Overland Park is 2nd best place in the U.S. to buy a house

A new set of rankings from the website Niche should leave Shawnee Mission area residents feeling good about their choice of a place to call home.

The site’s list of the best places to buy a house puts Overland Park second in the nation behind Plano, Texas. Niche looked at more than 225 of the largest cities in the country and developed its rankings based on factors including the home value-to-income ratio; the quality of public schools; and the affordability of housing and other expenses in the area.

It’s not the first time in recent years Overland Park has fared well in Niche’s national rankings. The website currently has Overland Park as the sixth best place to raise a family in America, and the eight best city to live in America.

Niche this week also released a list of the best places to live in the Kansas City metro area, an analysis that included cities smaller than those considered in the best places to buy a home rankings. Shawnee Mission area municipalities dominated the list with Leawood, Prairie Village, Overland Park and Westwood taking the top four spots, respectively.

Fairway, Lenexa and Shawnee came in at spots six, seven and eight. Mission Hills was at 10; Mission was at 11; and Roeland Park was at 13.

You can see the full list here.