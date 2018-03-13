Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Roasterie’s “Bean Baron” Danny O’Neill apologizes to Fairway police for online rant. Danny O’Neill, the founder of Kansas City coffee company The Roasterie, was none-too-pleased to be pulled over in Fairway for an outdated registration on his Tesla. He posted a rant on social media after the incident comparing the officer who pulled him over to Barney Fife. That didn’t go over well with the national Blue Lives Matter community, which drew attention to O’Neill’s comments. O’Neill issued the group an apology, saying “Many of my friends are members of the Kansas City Police Department and other area police departments.” [Roasterie founder roasts the Fairway Police – Kansas City Star]

Colyer to declare state of drought in Kansas. After months of dry conditions across Kansas, Gov. Jeff Colyer today is set to declare a state of drought in an announcement this afternoon in Topeka. The percent of the state under drought conditions has skyrocketed since October, when just approximately 15 percent of the state was experiencing abnormally dry or worse conditions. Today, 98.77 percent of the state is under a drought advisory. Johnson County is in the lowest level of advisory conditions, qualifying as “abnormally dry.”