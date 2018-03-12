Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Brookridge developer asks for delay on Overland Park commission’s consideration of rezoning request . Curtain Property Company contacted Overland Park’s planning department Friday afternoon and informed them that they would be delaying the hearing scheduled for today’s Planning Commission meeting until next month. “[An] applicant is granted a single continuance by staff. Any other continuances must be approved by the Governing Body or Planning Commission,” said Overland Park Communications Manager Sean Reilly. “It is expected that the item will be on the April Planning Commission Agenda, which is April 9.”

