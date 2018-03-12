Thank You to our 1,643 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · March 12, 2018 7:00 am · Comments

The latest plans for Brookridge submitted to the city of Overland Park.

Brookridge developer asks for delay on Overland Park commission’s consideration of rezoning request. Curtain Property Company contacted Overland Park’s planning department Friday afternoon and informed them that they would be delaying the hearing scheduled for today’s Planning Commission meeting until next month. “[An] applicant is granted a single continuance by staff. Any other continuances must be approved by the Governing Body or Planning Commission,” said Overland Park Communications Manager Sean Reilly. “It is expected that the item will be on the April Planning Commission Agenda, which is April 9.”

 

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2018 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.