Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What’s your assessment of Overland Park’s progress on Vision Metcalf?

Earlier this week, we took a look at status of the city of Overland Park’s Vision Metcalf plan 10 years after it was adopted in 2008.

Here’s a look at progess in:

While there’s been a considerable amount of work toward the broad goals established in the plan, many of Vision Metcalf’s grandest prescriptions are unaccomplished. The spot envisioned for a new city hall and park at 95th and Metcalf is a vacant K-Mart building. Instead of a transportation hub and network of green spaces, the area around I-435 still has dated retail and a lot of parking lots.

What’s your overall assessment of progress on Vision Metcalf? Do you think any of the as-of-yet unaccomplished goals will ever come to fruition?