Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group headed to Topeka next week. Johnson County members of the Kansas Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will take part in a rally on the steps of the state capitol next Wednesday, March 14. Moms Demand will have a training session at its monthly meeting the night before the rally, which will be at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. (Attending the training is not required for those who want to participate). At the statehouse rally, the group will be urging lawmakers to take action on HB 2145, which would tighten restrictions on allowing people who have been convicted of domestic violence to own guns, among other issues.

Man charged in Hooters incident was Kansas City firefighter. A Kansas City, Mo., firefighter has been charged with battery, assault and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident at the Overland Park Hooters last week. Terrence J. Skeen is said to have used a racial slur and spat at a 3-year-old. [KC firefighter charged with spitting on child and using racial slur at OP Hooters — Kansas City Star]

Roeland Park police open donations campaign for new K-9 unit. The Roeland Park police have opened a donations campaign to fund the addition of a K-9 unit for the department. “The canine will be trained in narcotics detection as well as other patrol related duties including tracking, building searches, suspect apprehension, and crime prevention,” said Sergeant Cory Honas. “We are asking for your help in making a difference in our community by contributing to the success of this project.” You can find out more about how to make a donation via their Facebook page here.

Lenexa woman reported missing last week found dead in Topeka. A Lenexa woman for whom a Silver Alert had been issued was found dead in Topeka Thursday. Friends and family said they hadn’t made contact with Georgia R. Miner since March 2. She had suffered from dementia in recent months. [Missing Lenexa woman found dead in Topeka — KCTV]