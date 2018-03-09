Deadline for submissions to Prairie Village Future of the Arts show is March 16

If you’re looking for an activity to occupy your kids as spring break gets under way, Prairie Village’s Arts Council might have you covered.

The council is accepting submissions for this year’s Future of the Arts juried show for kids in the metro area through March 16.

Here are the details from the city:

The Future of the Arts will feature artwork and performances from students across all grade levels. Visual 2D and 3D art of any medium, performance art including music, theatrical and dance performance, and all forms of literature will be adjudicated, and artists will be selected for our April exhibition at the R.G. Endres Gallery in the Prairie Village Municipal Building. A gala reception showcasing the selected performers and visual artists will take place on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the gallery.

There is a $5 entry fee for each submission. You can find out more about the categories and the submission process on the Future of the Arts submission site here.