Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Chris Haulmark drops out of Third Congressional District race, endorses Sharice Davids for Democratic nomination. Deaf rights activist Chris Haulmark on Wednesday announced he was dropping out of the Third Congressional District race for the Democratic nomination, and threw his support behind attorney and former White House fellow Sharice Davids. “I feel, personally, that Sharice represents me,” Haulmark said. “Our struggles have been different, but we relate through those difficulties. We have both fought and overcome. I know that Sharice speaks for me and for all of the diverse people in the Third District.”

Merriam police name Matthew Hirsch Officer of the Year. Merriam police last week announced that they have named Matthew Hirsch as 2017 Officer of the Year. Hirsch, who has been with the department since 2016, has quickly become a fixture, taking on duties as a member of the honor guard and as a baton instructor and police training officer. “Officer Hirsch is a great example of the type of hard working dedicated police officers we have serving our great citizens,” said Police Chief Michael Daniels. [Merriam Police Name Officer of the Year, Two Other Officers Promoted at Annual Meeting — City of Merriam]