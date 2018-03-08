Leawood businesswoman Sylvia Williams is latest entrant into Democratic field for Yoder’s seat

A Leawood businesswoman who has spent nearly three decades in the financial services and banking industry is the latest entrant into the race for the Democratic nomination for the Third Congressional District seat held by Republican Kevin Yoder.

In a video posted on her website and social media Wednesday, Syliva Williams announced she was joining the race, which now features six candidates actively seeking the nomination:

Over her career, Williams has held positions with First Tennessee Bank in Overland Park, Commerce Bank in Kansas City and U.S. Bank in Minneapolis. She said that she’s concerned with the country’s economic health, and believes her experience in the financial industry will help her find solutions in Congress.

“While the economic recovery has touched some, it has left far too many behind,” she said. “It is time for us as a community to talk about meaningful solutions for all.”

Williams has been active in a number of Johnson County community organizations, including the League of Women Voters and the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.