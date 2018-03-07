Transformation under way, but many Vision Metcalf goals for 95th Street incomplete

Yesterday, we took a look at how the northern most portions of the Metcalf corridor had fared in the 10 years since the Overland Park city council adopted the Vision Metcalf plan.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the 95th Street portion of the plan.

95th Street

What Vision Metcalf Called for:

A transformation of the area marked by the replacement of “outdated retail” with new shops and entertainment options

A large public park near the intersection of 95th and Metcalf that would be a “grand public green space.”

A new city hall building adjacent to the park that would “provide citizens of Overland Park with a centerpiece for the entire [Metcalf] Corridor.”

What’s happened:

Tomorrow we’ll take a look at the portion of the corridor just north of I-435, as well as how the city’s own analysis of Vision Metcalf rates overall progress.