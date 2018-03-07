Thank You to our 1,634 subscribers

Shawnee Mission East junior Scout Rice earns perfect 36 on ACT

Posted by Jay Senter  · March 7, 2018 8:17 am · Comments

Scout Rice scored a perfect 36 on her ACT. Photo via SM East Office on Twitter.

Another Shawnee Mission high school student has recorded a perfect 36 on her ACT.

Junior Scout Rice found out this week that she had earned the highest possible composite school on the college entrance exam she took last month.

More than 2 million students take the ACT each year. Of those, only around 2,750 — just .136 percent — each a perfect 36 composite score.

In addition to her academic success, Rice has participated on the SM East drill team and has worked on the student newspaper.

Three of her classmates got good news about their performance on the ACT this week as well.

Juniors Luke Bledsoe, Jack Mikkelson and Jet Semrick found out they’d gotten perfect scores on individual sections of the test. Bledsoe scored a 36 on the science portion; and Mikkelson and Semrick aced the English section.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, SM East

Comments

Comments

Related

Shawnee Mission students organizing efforts in support of gun reform

SM East student Grace Chisholm among highly select group of 2018 Coke Scholars

After leaving post as Shawnee Mission communications director, Erin Little returns to TV weather

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2018 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.