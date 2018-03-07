Shawnee Mission East junior Scout Rice earns perfect 36 on ACT

Another Shawnee Mission high school student has recorded a perfect 36 on her ACT.

Junior Scout Rice found out this week that she had earned the highest possible composite school on the college entrance exam she took last month.

More than 2 million students take the ACT each year. Of those, only around 2,750 — just .136 percent — each a perfect 36 composite score.

In addition to her academic success, Rice has participated on the SM East drill team and has worked on the student newspaper.

Three of her classmates got good news about their performance on the ACT this week as well.

Juniors Luke Bledsoe, Jack Mikkelson and Jet Semrick found out they’d gotten perfect scores on individual sections of the test. Bledsoe scored a 36 on the science portion; and Mikkelson and Semrick aced the English section.