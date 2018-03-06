Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Town hall with county appraiser moved to YMCA to accommodate crowd. Due to higher-than-expected registrations, Wednesday’s town hall with county appraiser Paul Welcome has been moved from the Prairie Village Community Center to the Paul Henson YMCA. The town hall, hosted by the NEJC Chamber and the Shawnee Mission Post, will give participants a chance to ask Welcome questions about the appraisal process, what caused properties to go up in value this year, and how the appeals process works. The town hall Wednesday will begin at 5:30 p.m. A second town hall will be held Monday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center. [Public information sessions on 2018 revaluations scheduled for March 7 and March 12 — Prairie Village]

Shawnee and Overland Park fire crews put out blaze caused by careless smoking. Firefighters from Shawnee and Overland Park were able to extinguish a fire started on the back porch of a home in the 12600 block of 71st Street in Shawnee Monday afternoon that caused $85,000 worth of damage and sent a firefighter to the hospital as a medical precaution. Investigators say the blaze was caused by careless smoking in a screened-in porch. The three adults who live in the home and their pets were not injured in the blaze.

Shawnee to host open houses on possible community center. The city of Shawnee will host two open house events to gather resident input on the idea of a new Shawnee Community Center. “We want to hear your ideas of what you’d like to see in a Community Center, so please come ready to brainstorm,” reads a notice from the city. “These will be open house formats with staff from the City and consultants to answer any questions and hear your thoughts.” The first open house will be this Thursday, March 8, at Monticello Trails Middle School, 6100 Monticello Road, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A second open house will be Wednesday, April 4 at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 12701 W 67th Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. [Community Center Feasibility & Master Plan Open House — City of Shawnee]