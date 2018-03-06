Thank You to our 1,628 subscribers

First Watch to open in former Bob Evans Restaurant space on Metcalf

Posted by Jay Senter  · March 6, 2018 8:16 am · Comments

Construction crews are in the process of renovating the former Bob Evans Restaurant building in the Regency Park Shopping Center on Metcalf to create a new home for First Watch.

The Florida-based breakfast and lunch chain confirmed Monday that it plans to close its current location at 7305 W. 95th Street on April 8 and reopen in the Regency Park location, about a mile to the north, on April 16.

“We’re currently working hard to remodel and convert the new restaurant,” said First Watch’s Eleni Kouvatsos.

Bob Evans Restaurant closed its Shawnee Mission area locations in Overland Park and at Merriam Town Center in 2015, and the Metcalf building has sat vacant since.

First Watch has three other Shawnee Mission area locations: at Corinth Square in Prairie Village; at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman in Shawnee; and at the Fairway Shops in Fairway.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Overland Park, Restaurants

Comments

Comments

Related

Ten years later, a look at where Vision Metcalf’s recommendations for northern Overland Park stand

With plans to replace city hall still up in the air, Overland Park council to consider $700K of updates to current building

Mission Taco Bell closes its doors

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2018 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.