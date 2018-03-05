SM East student Grace Chisholm among highly select group of 2018 Coke Scholars

Shawnee Mission East senior Grace Chisholm is one of just 150 high schoolers across the country to be named a Coca-Cola Scholar this year, earning a $20,000 college scholarship.

The program, now in its 30th year, honors young students who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership, service and “action that positively affects others.”

Around 100,000 students apply for the scholarships each year.

Chisholm has excelled in and out of the classroom at SM East. She was recently named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. She’s been involved in student council, serving as chair of the charity committee her junior year; athletics, playing on the varsity soccer team; and theatre, playing The Cat in the Hat in last year’s production of Seussical. She also earned a national sports writing award from Quill and Scroll, the international honorary society for high school journalists, last year.

Chisholm is one of just two students from Kansas and the only student from the Kansas City metro area to be named a Coke Scholar this year. She and the 149 other recipients will travel to Atlanta next month for the annual Coke Scholars Weekend, where they’ll participate in a leadership development training.

SM East student Clara Ma was also named a Coke Scholar back in 2015.