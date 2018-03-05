Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Cougars girls headed to state after overtime win Friday. SM Northwest’s girls basketball team edged Olathe Northwest 48-46 in overtime Friday night to win a sub-state title and advance to the state 6A tournament. They’ll face a tough Wichita South team Wednesday night in an opening round game. The Cougars girls are the only Shawnee Mission team to make it to state this year.

Authorities investigating report of first responder using racial slur in Overland Park. Overland Park authorities are investigating a report that a first responder looking into a call at the Hooters at 106th and Metcalf used a racial slur and spit at a black toddler in the restaurant. Overland Park Police issued a statement Friday noting that the responder in question was not a member of the Overland Park Fire Department, as had been reported in some media outlets. But the police have not disclosed what agencies the person in question worked for. [First responder used racial slur, spat on child at Overland Park Hooters, police say — Kansas City Star]

Bollier pushing for law enforcement ability to take guns from domestic abuse situations. Sen. Barbara Bollier is renewing her push to allow law enforcement agencies to remove guns from situations where domestic abuse or self harm are likely. “It’s not something that tramples on somebody’s rights,” Bollier told the Kansas News Service. “It just puts a temporary hold on a situation until things calm down.” Bollier first introduced the idea in 2015. [Temporary Gun Confiscation Considered In Kansas For Domestic Abuse, Potential Suicide Cases — KCUR]