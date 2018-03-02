Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Shawnee Mission high schools start later in the morning?

This past week, the Lawrence school board agreed to a plan that will push the start of the day at Lawrence High and Free State back 25 minutes to 8:30 a.m. next school year.

The push was led by board member Rick Ingram who cited research showing that later start times improve academic performance, graduation rates and attendance.

Shawnee Mission currently has the earliest start times among Johnson County’s big districts at 7:40 a.m. Blue Valley starts high school classes at 7:45 a.m., and Olathe starts at 8 a.m.

Would you support a move to a later start time for Shawnee Mission high schools?

Why or why not?