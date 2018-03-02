Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Three Troop 282 members earn Eagle Scout honor. Boy Scouts of America Troop 282 out of Leawood recently welcomed three members to the ranks of Eagle Scouts. James C. Russell, II, a freshman at SM South; Lincoln Rener, a freshman at SM East; and Logan Young, a senior at SM South. The scouts will take part in a Court of Honor presentation at Leawood United Methodist Church April 22.

League of Women Voters hosting forum on immigration system, path to U.S. citizenship. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will be hosting a panel discussion Saturday morning on the U.S. immigration system and what it takes to become a citizen. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave.