Mission Taco Bell closes its doors

It’s been a rough few weeks for fast food aficionados in Mission.

Two weeks ago, the Runza at Johnson Drive and Riggs — the only Runza in the KC metro — abruptly closed its doors. Yesterday, people looking to hit up the Taco Bell directly across Riggs from the Runza building found it shuttered as well.

Workers were busy removing the signage from the exterior of the building Thursday afternoon.

The closest Taco Bell restaurants to the now-closed location are the ones in Roeland Park (at 5004 Roe Blvd.) and in Merriam (at Merriam Town Center, 5930 Ikea Way).

Another vacant Taco Bell building is on the rental market in Merriam on Shawnee Mission Parkway. Block & Company Inc. has the Runza site listed for a ground lease at $125,000 per year.