After leaving post as Shawnee Mission communications director, Erin Little returns to TV weather

Posted by Jay Senter  · March 1, 2018 11:40 am · Comments
Two and a half months after announcing her departure from the school district, former Shawnee Mission communications director Erin Little is back reading the weather on local television news.

Little had been a meteorologist at KMBC for nearly a decade before then-Superintendent Jim Hinson hired her as a director of communications for the school district in February 2017. But she remained in the position for less than year, announcing in December that she had “accepted a new position outside of SMSD.” Today, she made her debut as a weatherperson on KCTV. She announced the new position on Twitter early this morning:

