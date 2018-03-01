After leaving post as Shawnee Mission communications director, Erin Little returns to TV weather

Little had been a meteorologist at KMBC for nearly a decade before then-Superintendent Jim Hinson hired her as a director of communications for the school district in February 2017. But she remained in the position for less than year, announcing in December that she had “accepted a new position outside of SMSD.” Today, she made her debut as a weatherperson on KCTV. She announced the new position on Twitter early this morning:
My family is my🌎. KC is my🏡. Weather my❤️& I am so very grateful to have the opportunity to do what I love again @KCTV5. Much respect to my former TV colleagues. I truly appreciate the opportunity to work for management team that supports me both professionally & personally. pic.twitter.com/hJ4X0MqytZ
— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) March 1, 2018