Thank You to our 1,512 subscribers

Happy New Year, NEJC!

Posted by Jay Senter  · January 1, 2018 8:21 am · Comments
free-new-year-wallpaper

Happy New Year’s Day, everyone. We’ll be taking the holiday off, but we’ll be back with an action-packed week of new stories starting tomorrow.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Roeland_Park_Mountain_Bike_Trail

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Lenexa City Hall.

Multi-use trail at Lenexa’s City Center now complete

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill

Prairie Village rep introduces bill to stagger state senate terms in effort to make upper chamber more accountable to voters

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.