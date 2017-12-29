Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex set for a $1.4 million turf project funded by 2015 bond issue

The Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex on the Westridge Middle School site will see a $1.4 million turf replacement this coming summer.

The project is one of the final parts of a $223 million bond that voters approved in 2015. The district has a contract with ATG Industries, which will replace existing surface on two of the three soccer fields with synthetic field turf. The $1.4 million also includes sidewalk and fence work. Work is expected to comment at the start of June and finish around the time the new school year begins.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education unanimously approved the construction project at the board meeting last week.

“I will remind the board and the audience that this a part of the bond that was passed in ’15 in the promise that we would deliver the fields,” Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick said at the meeting. “We did not only…our middle school and highs schools but also through the soccer stadium at Westridge. We are winding that down to the end.”

Just last month, the board approved a $1.5 million project to replace the turf on fields inside running tracks at SM East, SM, Northwest and SM South.

The district has replaced most of its high school athletic fields with synthetic turf in the last few years including baseball, softball and football fields.

With the soccer stadium located on the Westridge Middle School site, Southwick said the project’s team kept students in mind when creating a timeline for the summer plan.

“We have worked on scheduling these so that hopefully we have the least amount of impact to our students,” Southwick said.

Another bond issue project approved by the board includes the $27.8 million aquatic center set to start construction next month.