Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade 2017 on the whole?

Well, dear readers, the roller coaster that was 2017 is drawing to an end.

How would you rate the year on the whole? What were the high points from your perspective? How about the lows?

How would you grade 2017 on the whole?

A

B

C

D

F



Results









Vote



How would you grade 2017 on the whole?



A





43 ( 33.59 % )







B





16 ( 12.5 % )







C





19 ( 14.84 % )







D





31 ( 24.22 % )







F





19 ( 14.84 % )







Back



