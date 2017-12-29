Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,508 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 29, 2017 7:46 am · Comments
Music Theatre Kansas City production featuring many Shawnee Mission students debuts tonight. Shawnee-based Music Theatre Kansas City will debut an original production entitled SoundStage: The Hollywood Musical Project tonight for a three day run. The production features hits from the great Hollywood musicals of the golden era and beyond. Among the featured performers are Mia Vaught of SM East, Michal Lackey and Cara Torchia of SM South and Mandy Dulny, Ava Hauser and Jared Berlin of SM Northwest. Performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m at the B&B Theatres Shawnee 18 complex.

Shawnee launches new websites. The city of Shawnee has launched updated versions of its main website as well as websites for community events and organizations. The new sites feature streamlined design and navigation. The new city website is found here. New websites for the summer Great Grillers BBQ contest, Shawnee Town 1929 historical experience, and Old Shawnee Days are live as well.

