Thank You to our 1,512 subscribers

Authorities warning Johnson County residents to take precautions against dangerous cold New Year’s Eve

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 29, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Snow_Contcrete

Dangerously cold temperatures will descend over the Kansas City area New Year’s Eve, prompting authorities to urge caution as people prepare for a night of celebration.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City office is predicting that temperatures will be between 0 and -15 at midnight, with windchills of -15 to -30. As the weather service noted in a message posted on its social media accounts, the signs of intoxication and hypothermia can mirror one another, making it especially important for people to stay warm if they are out celebrating.

Johnson County government is urging people to check on their elderly loved ones and neighbors as the extreme cold lingers over the area, and to make sure that pets aren’t left outside. WaterOne has provided some helpful information on preventing pipes from freezing and how to deal with them if they do:

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Weather

Comments

Comments

Related

The Austin's basement saw another two and a half feet of flooding overnight Tuesday.

Flooding compounds nightmarish clean up situation for those still dealing with damage from July

103rd Street and State Line Road was completely submerged early this morning. Photo via Johnson County Emergency Management.

Dangerous floods return to area creeks, causing fresh round of serious damage

Leawood's parks shop was submerged in recent flooding, causing major damage to equipment. Photo via Leawood Public Works.

Leawood will need to move parks facility to higher ground says city admin after major flooding, damage

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.