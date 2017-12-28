Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Roeland Park crowns winners in holiday decorating contest. The city of Roeland Park this week announced the winners of this year’s holiday house decorating contest. Eric Redhair’s family home took top honors. Jack Crane and family took second, and third went to Al Urban and Rick Powell. [Holiday Decorating Contest Winners!! — City of Roeland Park]

2018 Obamacare enrollment exceeds 2017 figure despite shortened window, fewer plans. With a shortened open enrollment window and fewer insurers participating in the market, analysts expected to see a dip in the number of sign ups for coverage under the Affordable Care Act in Kansas. But the state actually exceeded last year’s figure, with 98,919 Kansans enrolling this year compared to 98,780 last year. [Obamacare enrollment ends with surprising results in Kansas and Missouri]

Bike sharing program could expand to Johnson County in 2018. Johnson County government officials have been in talks with BCycle, which operates the bike rental program in Kansas City, Mo., about expanding to the Kansas side of the line next year. [Bike-sharing on tap in Johnson County for 2018 — Kansas City Star]

SM West band headed to London for New Year’s Day performance. Members of the SM West marching band were en route to England Wednesday to prepare for their performance in London’s New Year’s Day Parade on Monday. It’s the ninth time the Vikings have been invited to participate. [Shawnee Mission West band flies to London to play in New Year’s Day parade — KSHB]