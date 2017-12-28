After major shift in perspective, Shawnee Mission grad launches apparel company that encourages involvement in community

A lot of people expect that they’ll go through some major changes their first year of college, but 2012 SM East graduate Mollie Beck didn’t see the ones that hit her coming.

As a freshman at Colorado State University, where she received a scholarship to play tennis, Beck was still struggling with low self esteem that had plagued her during her high school years. She says she was “lost and selfish,” more interested in partying than in school. But through the encouragement of her teammates, she started to see potential in places she hadn’t expected. A fellow tennis player convinced her that her passion for creativity and fashion could become a career. She enrolled in Colorado State’s apparel and merchandising program. Other teammates shared the impact that their faith had in their lives. At the end of the year, Beck devoted herself to Christianity.

By the time she graduated from Colorado State last year, Beck was ready to combine her desire to make the world a better place with her talents in apparel.

Launched in November, Beck’s company Continue Good offers a range of apparel products, and encourages customers to get involved with community service projects. When someone buys a product on the Continue Good site, they can select a “light gift” that they’ll receive for free if they participate in community outreach. Here’s Beck describing the concept in a video:

Continue Good from GLENWOOD on Vimeo.

Beck said she hopes the company can help others experiences the transformation she experienced, become less self centered and more focused on helping others.

“Knowing that so many people are lost and struggling in life is what motivates me to grow Continue Good,” she said. “Because when someone shows unexpected light and kindness to somebody in a dark place, amazing things can happen and hearts can be transformed.”