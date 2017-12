Nall Park mountain biking, hiking trail now open for use . The trail may be a bit cold and icy for a first outing today, but when things warm up a bit Roeland Park residents will have a chance to enjoy the new hiking and biking trail at Nall Park. After months of work by trail crews, the parks committee held a soft opening for the trail Dec. 10. They plan a grand opening celebration in the spring. [ Community members bring Johnson County park back to life — KCTV ]

Nall Park mountain biking, hiking trail now open for use. The trail may be a bit cold and icy for a first outing today, but when things warm up a bit Roeland Park residents will have a chance to enjoy the new hiking and biking trail at Nall Park. After months of work by trail […]

This article is available to subscribers. Click here to login or get access.