Headless Hands tattoo studio finds new home on Johnson Drive not far from original location

After six years in business, a Mission tattoo studio has a new space to accommodate its growing clientele.

Headless Hands Custom Tattoos made the move this fall from its original location at Johnson Drive and Dearborn a few blocks west to the a spot on the corner of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor.

Owner Sean Gilbert said the space, which used to house Southwest Jewels, was appealing for its prominent location with great visibility from Johnson Drive as well as for its size.

The studio’s initial location, which opened in 2011, was about 1,000 square feet and had room for two booths for artists to work. The new space is about 3,000 square feet and has space for six booths.

Headless Hands offers custom tattoos, piercing, cosmetic tattooing and microblading. You can find examples of their work on their social media profiles here.

Southwest Jewels had been in business in Mission for a quarter century when it closed in 2015 after its owners decided to retire.