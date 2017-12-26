Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,501 subscribers

December 26, 2017
Urban_Table_Happy_Holiday

Urban Table chefs cooked meals for 11 families in need over the weekend.

Urban Table delivers holiday meals to 11 families in need. Chefs from Urban Table in Prairie Village cooked full holiday meals — featuring brisket, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, monkey bread and pie — for 11 families over the holiday weekend. On Saturday, Urban Table executives and drivers from UberEats delivered the meals, which fed approximately 40 people. The restaurant selected the recipients of the meals from among families nominated by customers on their social media channels.

Judge deems man who attacked stranger’s child at Overland Park Walmart guilty of battery charges. The man who attacked a stranger’s baby at the Walmart in northern Overland Park in October 2016 will face sentencing on charges of aggravated battery and battery next month. Oleh Zhownirovych, a former pastor from New Jersey, pleaded no contest to the charges in Johnson County District Court last week. Witnesses say Zhownirovych grabbed a 4-month-old baby from the shopping cart of a woman in the check out line and then began chocking the girl. He was subdued by Walmart customers and staff until the police arrived. [Former church pastor guilty of attacking infant at Overland Park Wal-Mart — Kansas City Star]

ACLU says litigation against school boards that try to restrict speech at open forum is likely. Doug Bonney, the legal director emeritus of the ACLU of Kansas, says that he believes the organization will eventually bring a suit against a school district that tries to restrict what patrons can say at open forum. The Shawnee Mission School District’s policy that prohibits mentioning staff by name and bans criticism of board members has drawn the attention of the group. Topeka and Wichita also have policies that restrict what speakers can discuss. [School Board Limits On Public Comment May Face Legal Challenge In Kansas — KCUR]

Taelor Anderson accepts her award from Shawnee Chamber President | CEO Ann Smith-Tate and Shawnee Chamber Board Chair Brian S. Brown.

Couty Commissioner Jim Allen was among the crew that delivered stockings to Meals on Wheels clients Wednesday. Photo courtesy Johnson County Government.

Kevin_Yoder_Town_Hall

