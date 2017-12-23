Mission holiday adoption program makes the season bright for 86 local families

Each year, a group of Mission residents, elected officials and city staff come together to provide a happy holiday season for area families in need.

The city works in collaboration with local schools to identify students whose families could use help providing a holiday meal or gifts. And this year, the impact of Mission’s Holiday Adoption Program was substantial.

Through the donations and volunteer efforts of Mission’s crew, the city was able to provide meals and/or Christmas gifts to 86 area families. The city was also able to provide nearly 70 gently used bicycles to area kids through a partnership with BikeWalkKC.

Volunteers gathered at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center on Wednesday to package up holiday meals, wrap presents and organize distribution.

The program was established by Mission councilwoman Suzie Gibbs.