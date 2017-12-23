Thank You to our 1,501 subscribers

Mission holiday adoption program makes the season bright for 86 local families

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 23, 2017 7:51 am · Comments
Volutneers

Each year, a group of Mission residents, elected officials and city staff come together to provide a happy holiday season for area families in need.

The city works in collaboration with local schools to identify students whose families could use help providing a holiday meal or gifts. And this year, the impact of Mission’s Holiday Adoption Program was substantial.

Through the donations and volunteer efforts of Mission’s crew, the city was able to provide meals and/or Christmas gifts to 86 area families. The city was also able to provide nearly 70 gently used bicycles to area kids through a partnership with BikeWalkKC.

Volunteers gathered at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center on Wednesday to package up holiday meals, wrap presents and organize distribution.

The program was established by Mission councilwoman Suzie Gibbs.

Deal+Mission

Volunteer_Merry

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Good news, Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

Christ Church Mission will hold its Sunday services in the Mission Theatre from here on out. Photo courtesy Christ Church.

Christ Church Mission moves services to Mission Theatre, will occupy storefront on Johnson Drive

Daisy Rodriguez and Ted Gavalas opened their new Oregano & Thyme market in Mission this week.

Tastes of sun-kissed Mediterranean come to Johnson Drive with Oregano & Thyme market and deli

Shawnee Mission classrooms will be getting Vex construction and robotics kits with the help of the foundation. Photo via Vex on Facebook.

$100,000 gift from Shawnee Mission Education Foundation will advance STEM, Blue Eagle, arts instruction

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.