Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Steve Klika resign from his seat on the Johnson County board?

A day following a KCATA employee’s call for Steve Klika to step down from the transportation authority’s board of trustees, some area residents are asking for Klika to resign from the Johnson County board as well.

Klika, who was elected to a new term representing the county’s 3rd District last year, grabbed KCATA benefits employee Libby Lynch by the face and shook her, Lynch told the KCATA board and the Kansas City Star earlier this week.

Word of that encounter elicited a wave of criticism of Klika online Wednesday night. He was absent from Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, but a woman from Prairie Village used the public comments section of the meeting to suggest the board needed to get information about the incident out in the open.

“Shame on Mr. Klika for behaving that way,”said Dawn Olney.

Do you think Klika will be able to effectively serve as county commissioner now that the story about him shaking the KCATA employee is public?

Should Steve Klika resign from his seat on the Johnson County board?

Yes.

No.



