Thank You to our 1,501 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Steve Klika resign from his seat on the Johnson County board?

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 22, 2017 11:18 am · Comments
Klika

A day following a KCATA employee’s call for Steve Klika to step down from the transportation authority’s board of trustees, some area residents are asking for Klika to resign from the Johnson County board as well.

Klika, who was elected to a new term representing the county’s 3rd District last year, grabbed KCATA benefits employee Libby Lynch by the face and shook her, Lynch told the KCATA board and the Kansas City Star earlier this week.

Word of that encounter elicited a wave of criticism of Klika online Wednesday night. He was absent from Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, but a woman from Prairie Village used the public comments section of the meeting to suggest the board needed to get information about the incident out in the open.

“Shame on Mr. Klika for behaving that way,”said Dawn Olney.

Do you think Klika will be able to effectively serve as county commissioner now that the story about him shaking the KCATA employee is public?




FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Rep. Kevin Yoder at the annual parade in downtown Overland Park last year.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What are the chances Kevin Yoder holds on to his seat in Congress next year?

Johnson County residents thanking outgoing County Manager Hannes Zacharias earlier this month.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Was ousting Hannes Zacharias the right move for Johnson County?

Sen. Jerry Moran.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Will the GOP tax bill help the middle class or the wealthy more?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.