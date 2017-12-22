Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Chamber recognizes Chamber Star and Ambassador of the Year. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce this month recognized its annual Chamber Star and Ambassador of the Year award winners. This year’s Chamber Star is Taelor Anderson of Little Monkey Bizness. The Chamber Star award recognizes a member who “shines with extraordinary measures of service and commitment to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.” This year’s Ambassador of the Year is Jacob Nemecheck of Bank Midwest. The recognition is given to a member who shows “active participation in many aspects of the Chamber, including committee participation and leadership; event and community support.”

Three escape from house fire in Shawnee. Around 4 a.m. Friday, Shawnee firefighters and police responded to a call of a house fire in the 5000 block of Nieman Road. When first responders arrived, they found the house fully engulfed with flames. All three occupants had escaped. One sustained minor injuries.