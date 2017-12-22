Multi-use trail at Lenexa’s City Center now complete

By Jerry LaMartina

A two-phase section of Lenexa’s City Center multi-use trail is officially complete.

Construction of the 4,112-linear-foot, 10-foot-wide concrete trail for walking, hiking and bicycling between Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway started in August 2015 and was judged complete by city staff with an Oct. 6 final inspection, according to a Dec. 19 memo from Community Development Deputy Director Tim Green to the Lenexa City Council.

The council approved the project’s completion at its Dec. 19 meeting.

The trail generally follows the southern and western property lines of Lenexa City Center and comprises the concrete trail, landscaping, seating areas, drainage improvements to the City Center detention basin and upgrades to a pond adjacent to Lifetime Fitness, at 16851 W. 90th St. Pond improvements include native-rock edging, stamped concrete access and sitting areas, and landscaping.

Mega Industries Corp. and Aquafina Irrigation and Landscape were the project’s general contractors and used several subcontractors for some of the work.

The project cost $624,000. The city received federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding of $232,000, and the remainder came from the city’s capital improvement fund. The project has a city-required maintenance bond for the second phase, equal to the phase’s construction cost of $346,800. That bond will expire Dec. 19, 2019.

Most of the trail is on city-owned land, except for roughly 80 linear feet near the intersection of 87th Street and Winchester, which is within an easement on an adjacent golf course.

Native plantings were used along the trail and pond, and their maintenance will cost the city an estimated $4,000 to $6,000 a year.

Bidding on the building of an additional 1,730 linear feet of 10-foot-wide trail along Renner Boulevard is planned for early spring 2018, and construction is expected to take 90 to 120 days. This project is estimated to cost roughly $435,600. The city received a $250,000 grant from the Mid-America Regional Council’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

When this project is complete, there will be a continuous trail between Shawnee Mission Park and the Johnson County Mill Creek Trail.