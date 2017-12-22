Christ Church Mission moves services to Mission Theatre, will occupy storefront on Johnson Drive

A bit over a year since the congregation began holding services in Mission at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center, Christ Church Anglican has shifted its local worship services to the renovated Mission Theatre on Johnson Drive.

Christ Church Mission, a congregation that grew out of the Christ Church Anglican community based at the church at 91st and Nall Ave, held its first service in the Mission Theatre this past Sunday, and will have its Christmas Eve services there at 5 p.m.

The Rev. Nick Comiskey said the move comes as a way for the congregation to accommodate more worshippers on Sundays.

“From the beginning, when we chose Mission as the location for this expansion congregation, we were always very committed to being located and serving in this community,” Comiskey said. “We had started to run out of room for our services at Sylvester Powell, and this was kind of a natural fit.”

Comiskey said the group approached Kris and Kip Unruh, the owners of the theatre, about the possibility of holding services there a few months ago.

“Kip had some connections to the Christ Church community before we moved to Mission, and they were super receptive to the idea. They’ve been really generous and hospitable,” Comiskey said.

The church has also leased a storefront a few steps away from the theatre on Johnson Drive, which they expect to have fully up and running in mid-January. That space will house the church staff’s offices and serve as a children’s ministry space on Sunday.

Lindsey Pryor-Jones, the Christ Church Mission worship leader, said the new arrangement will help increase visibility and expand the group’s involvement in the community.

“The hope was always that we would be able to grow here, and that’s what the move to the theatre and Johnson Drive space are,” she said.

Comiskey said the group welcomes people to visit a worship service.

“For people who are looking for a church home, this is an invitation to come check us out,” he said. “It’s almost like a relaunch for the Mission congregation.”

Christ Church Mission will hold its worship services at Mission Theatre at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings.