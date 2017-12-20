SM North taps offensive coordinator, former state champ quarterback Zach Rampy as next football coach

A Simone Award winning Johnson County native who piloted Blue Valley High to a state title as the Tigers’ quarterback in 2006 is the next head coach of the Shawnee Mission North football team.

The board of education on Monday approved the appointment of Zach Rampy, who served as the Indians offensive coordinator this season, to take over for Ben Bartlett, who announced his resignation as head coach earlier this month after four years leading the team.

Rampy met with players yesterday, delivering a message that conditioning and training in the off-season would be key to the team’s growth and success in future years.

“I told them that 2018 starts now,” Rampy said. “Championships aren’t won at the end of the season. They’re won in December, January and February in the weight room, getting stronger, faster and bigger.”

Rampy said he was honored to take over the program from Bartlett, who was named head coach after the abrupt departure of Don Simmons in 2014. Bartlett, who played on the Indians football team as a student, had been an assistant coach since 2007. His tenure saw the Indians break a historic losing streak in 2015 and win its first playoff game in more than a decade in 2016.

“I’m looking to build on what Coach Bartlett started,” Rampy said. “We’ve got a good energy and a great community.”

After graduating from Blue Valley, where he played under his father, Steve, he went on to a college career at Emporia State that was cut short after he suffered a serious concussion. He obtained a master’s degree at Pitt State, where he served as a coaching assistant. After that, he served as a co-offensive coordinator at Butler Community College before coming to SM North this year.

SM North principal Dave Tappan said Rampy was a great fit for the program.

“Shawnee Mission North is excited that Zach Rampy will be our next football coach,” Tappan said. “He has demonstrated a passion for the game and a commitment to challenging our student-athletes to reach their highest potential.

Rampy’s father Steve recently accepted the head coaching position at Lawrence High School following the retirement of long-time coach Dirk Wedd.