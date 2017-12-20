Police searching for missing Overland Park woman find body in south KC, murder-suicide possible

Police who had been searching for a young Overland Park woman reported missing earlier this week located a body in south Kansas City, they announced Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, investigators also located the body of a man in Liberty who was believed to have been observed driving the missing woman’s car.

The family of Overland Resident Mikayala L. Norris, 18, alerted authorities that she had not been seen or contacted since around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when she was at work in the vicinity of 95th Street and Metcalf. Her Facebook profile indicates that she worked at Taco Bell. Based on her parents’ concerns, police issued a request for help locating Norris Tuesday, noting that she was last seen driving her black 2007 Toyota Camry.

A tip to police suggested that a man had been seen driving Norris’s car sometime Tuesday in Gladstone, Mo., and law enforcement agencies released a photo of the man captured on a convenience store security camera.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers found a person who had died of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot and who matched the description of the person of interest in Norris’s disappearance behind the Academy Sports location in Liberty.

Overland Park police received a tip Tuesday suggesting that Norris’s body may have been in the vicinity of 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road in south Kansas City. A search located the body of a women in the woods near 85th and Hillcrest Road.

Norris graduated from Fort Scott High School in Fort Scott, Kan., earlier this year.